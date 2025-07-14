Kenya: Mudavadi Urges Police, Protesters to Uphold Mutual Respect and the Law

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called for mutual respect between citizens and security agencies during public demonstrations, emphasizing that peaceful coexistence is a hallmark of a civilized society.

Speaking amid growing concerns over police conduct during recent youth-led protests, Mudavadi reiterated that security agencies are expected to act professionally and ensure public safety.

"During demonstrations, police protect -- they don't harm," Mudavadi said when he graced the 103rd Ushirika Day celebrations at the KICC in Nairobi on Saturday.

He urged Kenyans to exercise their constitutional rights responsibly and without infringing on the freedoms of others.

"Citizens, stand up when you have reason to do so -- but respect the rights of others," he added.

The Prime CS stressed the importance of all parties observing the rule of law.

He cautioned security agencies against using excessive force on citizens expressing their constitutional rights, while also urging protesters to respect the rights of fellow citizens during demonstrations.

According to Mudavadi, such mutual respect is essential for building a democratic and orderly society.

His remarks come amid a wave of nationwide protests, sparked by the Gen Z-led anti-tax protests on June 2024, demanding reforms, transparency, and better governance.

President William Ruto has maintained that law enforcement will continue to provide a strong response to individuals who engage in destruction of property during demonstrations.

Ruto's recent directive to police to immobilise protesters by shooting them in the leg has drawn sharp criticism from various quarters, including human rights defenders, who contend that the order is irresponsible and unconstitutional.

ODM leader Raila Odinga disapproved the President's remarks, insisting that law enforcement must always be guided by due process and respect for human rights, even in the face of civil unrest.

