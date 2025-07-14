Kenya: MP Who Called Ruto 'Mad' Summoned By DCI Over Incitement

13 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned Naivasha lawmaker Jayne Kihara over alleged remarks deemed to undermine the authority of an unnamed public officer.

In a notice signed by Assistant Inspector General George Lenny Kisaka, the agency directed Kihara to appear at DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road in Nairobi on Monday, July 14, at 10.30 am.

The summons, served on Friday, follow investigations into the alleged dissemination of "inciteful or disruptive content," believed to contravene Section 132 of the Penal Code, which criminalizes undermining the authority of a public officer.

"I hereby compel you, Hon. Jayne Njeri Wanjiku Kihara, MP for Naivasha Constituency... to appear before me... without fail," the notice shared by the MP on Sunday reads in part.

"Failure to comply with the requisition constitutes an offence liable to prosecution."

Kihara, a vocal ally of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, has been an outspoken critic of President William Ruto's administration.

She recently described the President as "mad" for instructing police officers to immobilise violent protesters by shooting the the leg.

Reacting to the summons, Kihara termed the move political persecution aimed at silencing critics of the government.

"The days of intimidating leaders using the criminal justice system are long gone. Summoning me to DCI headquarters tomorrow will not change Kenyans' resolve, because this is not about Jayne Kihara but about our country, Kenya," she posted on Facebook.

Her comments come amid heightened political tensions following the recent Saba Saba Day protests, which occurred weeks after the June 25 anniversary of the Gen Z-led anti-tax demonstrations of 2024.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.