Kenya: MP Who Called Ruto 'Mad' Summoned By DCI Over Incitement

Nairobi — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned Naivasha lawmaker Jayne Kihara over alleged remarks deemed to undermine the authority of an unnamed public officer.

In a notice signed by Assistant Inspector General George Lenny Kisaka, the agency directed Kihara to appear at DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road in Nairobi on Monday, July 14, at 10.30 am.

The summons, served on Friday, follow investigations into the alleged dissemination of "inciteful or disruptive content," believed to contravene Section 132 of the Penal Code, which criminalizes undermining the authority of a public officer.

"I hereby compel you, Hon. Jayne Njeri Wanjiku Kihara, MP for Naivasha Constituency... to appear before me... without fail," the notice shared by the MP on Sunday reads in part.

"Failure to comply with the requisition constitutes an offence liable to prosecution."

Kihara, a vocal ally of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, has been an outspoken critic of President William Ruto's administration.

She recently described the President as "mad" for instructing police officers to immobilise violent protesters by shooting the the leg.

Reacting to the summons, Kihara termed the move political persecution aimed at silencing critics of the government.

"The days of intimidating leaders using the criminal justice system are long gone. Summoning me to DCI headquarters tomorrow will not change Kenyans' resolve, because this is not about Jayne Kihara but about our country, Kenya," she posted on Facebook.

Her comments come amid heightened political tensions following the recent Saba Saba Day protests, which occurred weeks after the June 25 anniversary of the Gen Z-led anti-tax demonstrations of 2024.