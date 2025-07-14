Nigeria: Obasanjo - Buhari Died When Nigeria Needed Him Most

13 July 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday night paid tribute to the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, who died in London

Obasanjo described him as a patriot, who played his roles as a soldier, administrator and statesman.

Obasanjo, who spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun State, said Buhari died when Nigeria needs experience of past leaders to pull the country out of its current crisis.

He said "It is with a heavy heart that I received this afternoon the passing to glory of a colleague, a comrade, co-patriot, General Muhammadu Buhari, who, as a soldier he played his role as soldier; as an administrator, he played his role as an administrator; as a statesman, he played his role as a statesman.

"His demise comes at a time like this that we need the totality of the experience and what I may call statesmanship of all of those who have had opportunity to run the affairs of this country in the past to get us out of the situation we are in.

"He will be sorely missed, and may his soul respect in perfect peace," Obasanjo said.

