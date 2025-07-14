Zimbabwe: Prisoners Sleeping On Empty Stomachs, Without Blankets, Jerseys Exposing Them to Pneumonia- - Parliament Told

PARLIAMENT has heard that most prisoners are malnourished while a considerable number is suffering from pneumonia as a result of sleeping on cold floors without adequate blankets and warm clothing.

Mashonaland East Proportional Representation Member of Parliament Lilian Zemura told Speaker Jacob Mudenda last Wednesday that all prisons lack adequate bedding and a proper diet.

The situation has been exacerbated by the fact that most prisons countrywide are overcrowded. Inmates survive on a single meal daily.

During a Question-and-Answer session, Zemura queried government policy on the issue.

"Is it government policy for people who are in jails to sleep without warm clothes and blankets, without eating, especially during this winter period?

"I am asking because it seems as if it is now a pattern (norm) people do not have jerseys, blankets and others..."

Zemura was interrupted by the Speaker for using an unacceptable language or word (slang)- "pattern".

"I meant to say, has it become a norm now in Zimbabwe that those who are in jails, whether sentenced or not, suffer from pneumonia as a result of catching a cold? They sleep on dry, cold floors without blankets and mattresses," said Zemura without naming the jail (s).

Acting Leader of Government Business in Parliament Anxious Masuka responded that government provided those in prisons with basics but due to the economic challenges, the MP should be specific so that the government can deal with the issues she raised.

"Government, in its plans, takes those who have been incarcerated for rehabilitation so that they can be reintegrated into society. During the process, the government provides for the basics like food, shelter and clothing.

"However, when there are challenges, I request that if there is a specific jail, then that communication should be brought forward so that we will be able to address it properly," Masuka said.

The Speaker urged the MP to name those prisons without blankets and food.

"The question should address the jails that do not have blankets," Mudenda said.

Before he could finish his statement, Zemura shouted "all jails".

Mudenda posed a question to the MP before advising her to put her question in writing and to be specific.

"Did you go to all the jails, Hon. Member? Please put it in writing and be specific as to which jails where there are no blankets," said Mudenda.

Most prisons that were visited by a Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs had no blankets and food for inmates.

Prisoners complained over a poor diet, surviving on boiled cabbage and sadza once or twice a day.

At Chikurubi Maximum Prison, besides being overpopulated, inmates revealed that they had no blankets and most were using blankets supplied by their families or the churches and well-wishers. The majority of prisoners was wearing tattered prison garb.