Uganda: Museveni Hails Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo for Judicial Reforms

President Museveni has praised Uganda's Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, for his unwavering commitment to truth and for spearheading significant reforms in the Judiciary, as he prepares for retirement.

He made the remarks on Saturday while officiating at a thanksgiving ceremony in honour of the Chief Justice, held at Patong Town Council in Agago District.

The president credited Owiny-Dollo's integrity during the LRA insurgency, noting that he resisted divisive tribal rhetoric propagated by rebel leaders like Joseph Kony and Alice Lakwena.

"Kony was lying to the people of Northern Uganda that the NRM government hated them, but Hon. Justice Alfonse is among those who saw the truth. That is perhaps why we have worked together all these years," Museveni said.

Reflecting on the evolution of Uganda's legal system, Museveni described the early post-independence judiciary as "childish and unserious," praising Owiny-Dollo's championing of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) as a major stride toward localized, accessible justice.

"I salute his contribution to transforming the Judiciary," the President remarked.

While acknowledging the importance of roads, electricity, and water, the president reiterated his belief that true development starts at household level through wealth creation.

Citing the example of a farmer in Serere District earning over shs800 million annually from two acres of land, Museveni urged citizens to embrace the NRM's seven-point plan: growing coffee, fruits, pasture, food crops, poultry, piggery, and fish farming.

He also revisited a historical moment with former President Milton Obote, whom he had advised to depoliticize and nationalize the army. Obote refused, Museveni said, paving the way for "ignorant people like Amin" whose rule destabilized the country.

"Today, when the UPDF recruits, it recruits from all districts," Museveni emphasized.

A Humble Farewell

Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo clarified misconceptions about Museveni's leadership style, describing him as "a peaceful man who only dislikes injustice."

As he nears the Judiciary's mandatory retirement age of 70, the Chief Justice reflected on his journey.

"I am one of the wealthiest people in Uganda, but my wealth is not in material possessions--it is in people and relationships," he said.

He pledged to return to Agago to help transform his community, and thanked the president for supporting judicial independence through increased budget allocations.

"You have thanked me for transforming the Judiciary, but it is the President who made it possible," Owiny-Dollo said.

He also appealed for continued support toward socio-economic transformation in the Acholi sub-region, especially through coffee farming and government livelihood programs.

Legacy of Leadership

Deputy Chief Justice Dr. Flavian Zeija praised Owiny-Dollo for his passion for alternative justice systems. He noted the Chief Justice's recent academic achievements from Pepperdine University, where he earned a Master's in Dispute Resolution and a certificate in International Commercial Arbitration in 2023. Owiny-Dollo now chairs the African Chief Justices Forum on ADR.

Other dignitaries paid tribute to the Chief Justice's legacy. Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness, and Refugees, Hilary Onek, shared a personal story of their childhood friendship.

Agago Woman MP Akello Akori thanked the President for restoring peace in Acholi and applauded the Parish Development Model (PDM), which she said had achieved 86% disbursement in the district. She, however, raised concerns about delayed compensation for families affected by the LRA and cattle rustling.

The thanksgiving ceremony brought together community members and national leaders in a moment of unity, celebrating Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo's lifelong dedication to truth, justice, and national transformation.