Zimbabwe: UK-Based Zimbabweans in Protest Walk Despite Threats From Mnangagwa's Regime

THE streets of Leeds in the United Kingdom (UK) roared with the sound of resistance this Saturday as Zimbabwean nationals and solidarity groups marched 15 kilometres through the city in a protest against tyranny by President Emmerson Mnangagwa back home.

Organised by the Zimbabwe Human Rights Organisation (ZHRO), the demonstrations went ahead undeterred by recent threats from Mnangagwa's government, with participants singing revolutionary songs and chanting calls for democratic change, standing defiant in the face of intimidation.

The walk came in the wake of chilling warnings from Zimbabwean authorities, who have vowed to apply the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Amendment Act (2023) against anyone--inside or outside Zimbabwe--who "tarnishes" the image of the so-called Second Republic. Despite this, participants in Leeds said they would not be silenced.

"We are not afraid," said one marcher.

"We will continue to speak out against corruption, nepotism, and oppression."

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) recently confirmed that Blessed Runesu "Bombshell" Geza, a leading figure in Zimbabwean demonstrations and stay-aways, is now on Interpol's watchlist. But rather than deterring action, his listing appears to have further galvanised exiled Zimbabweans and international supporters.

The march saw enthusiastic participation from a broad coalition of groups, including members of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), ZAPU, Mthwakazi Republic Party, and others who joined ZHRO in calling for regime change. Under the blazing summer heat, the spirited crowd kept its energy high, drumming and singing all the way.

There was a roar and thunder in Leeds when drums were beaten by

Participants, Ettar Mhlanga and Patson Muzuwa, electrified the atmosphere with energetic drum beating thereby spurring the crowd in a determined move showing that the diaspora community is no longer willing to remain silent.

Among the organisers of the walk were, Pamela Magwizi, Mgcini Victor Hlophe, Regina Mahowo, Happiness Ncube, Phylis Melody Magejo, Josephine Jenje-Mudimbu and John Burke.

Coordinators Petty Ziramba, Patson Muzuwa, Mavis Mutsvangwa and Shepherd Yuda said the Leeds demonstration was part of a global wave of resistance.

In Canada, solidarity protests were led by activist Mellisa Tonderai Tagarira, while in the United States, 19-year-old Bethel Princess Chiyangwa led a demonstration alongside Panashe Vongai Trish Sivindani. In South Africa Jabulani Ndlovu lead a team of 40 people in their quest to be heard.

The protestors vowed to continue their campaign until real democratic reform is achieved in Zimbabwe.

"Fear is no longer an option. We will not stop until our country is free," said one participant.