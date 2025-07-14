Rwandan Youth Must Be Vigilant As HIV Remains a Threat, Says Minister

The Minister of Health, Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, has cautioned that despite progress made in combating HIV/AIDS, the virus remains a serious threat and is increasingly re-emerging among young people.

The minister said this as Rwanda prepared to host the 13th International AIDS Society (IAS) Conference on HIV Science, which is taking place in Kigali from July 13 to 17. The conference, the world's leading gathering on HIV research, began with an energetic start as participants joined Kigali residents for the bi-monthly Car Free Day sports activities.

ALSO READ: 13th IAS HIV Conference comes to Kigali

The IAS Conference on HIV Science is a biennial event that showcases the latest advances in HIV research and translates scientific discoveries into policies and practical interventions shaping global and regional HIV responses.

Speaking at Car Free Day, Dr Nsanzimana said the youthful stage is a unique time marked by energy, intelligence, and purpose to achieve great things. "But it is also a time to be cautious because the body you have today is the same one you will grow old in," he said.

He cautioned that neglecting the health precautions risk at a young age can lead to serious issues later in life, including diseases like HIV. He noted that some young people might belittle the severity of HIV/AIDS as they grew up when treatments of the infectious disease had been advanced.

ALSO READ: Rwanda's bold path to ending AIDS, progress, challenges, and the road ahead

"Some people think HIV no longer exists but it does," Nsanzimana said. "In fact, it's re-emerging among young people. Using condoms, abstaining from sex, these are the ways we encourage young people to protect themselves.

"Getting HIV at a young age not only affects your life but also becomes a burden to your family and the country, because it is still an incurable disease, though a cure may be found in the future. Until then, protect yourself rather than having to take medications all your life," Dr Nsanzimana said.

According to the Ministry of Health, Rwanda has recorded a 76 per cent reduction in HIV incidence over the past 15 years. The country has also successfully met the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets, which aim to ensure that 95 per cent of people living with HIV know their status, 95 per cent of those diagnosed receive antiretroviral therapy (ART), and 95 per cent of those on treatment achieve viral suppression by 2030.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines AIDS International Organisations Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Despite this progress, the HIV prevalence among people aged 15-49 stands at 2.7 per cent, with 0.5 per cent of children under 15 living with the virus, according to a 2019 study by the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC). The study, called "Rwanda Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (RPHIA), found that approximately 5,400 new cases of HIV are reported annually among adults in Rwanda.

The prevalence of HIV among adults in Rwanda was 3 per cent, corresponding to approximately 210,200 adults, with more women (3.7%) than men (2.2%) living with HIV.

IAS 2025 is expected to highlight the latest biomedical, behavioral, and social science advances, while addressing ongoing political and financial challenges that impact the global HIV response. Particular attention will be paid to the implications of these challenges for Africa, where millions continue to be affected by HIV.

ALSO READ: HIV infections decrease by over 80% in Rwanda

The conference features prominent keynote speakers including Dr. Nsanzimana himself; Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the University of Cape Town, renowned for her work in HIV research and community engagement in South Africa; Prof Placide Mbala Kingebeni from the University of Kinshasa's School of Medicine, an expert on infectious diseases in Central Africa; and Dr. Morkor Newman Owiredu, Medical Officer at the World Health Organization in Geneva, who will discuss global health policies and international agency roles in the HIV response.

Over the course of the week, plenary sessions, symposia, workshops, and community forums will cover topics such as HIV prevention strategies, treatment innovations, vaccine research, and efforts to eliminate stigma and discrimination.