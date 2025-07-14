Malawi: Chakwera Graces Consecration of New Anglican Bishop, Urges Love and Unity Ahead of 2025 Elections

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera on Sunday joined hundreds of faithful at a colourful consecration service for the Very Reverend Daniel Kalonga, the newly appointed Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Lake Malawi. The spiritual event, marked by passionate worship and joyful dance, took place in Lilongwe and drew high-ranking clergy, politicians, and multitudes of congregants.

In his address, President Chakwera commended the Anglican Church for the reverent and uplifting nature of the event, describing it as "a beautiful and spiritually enriching ceremony." The President said he had to suspend his official engagements in the Southern Region to be part of what he termed a "historic and divinely significant moment."

"Reverend Kalonga, congratulations. Today is a testimony that God's mercy is real. It doesn't matter what hardships you've faced, or what others thought was impossible--God is a God of possibilities," said Chakwera, applauding Kalonga's elevation to bishopric as evidence of divine favour.

Chakwera pledged his full support and prayers for Bishop Kalonga's ministry, stating that he joins the Anglican Church in wishing him success and spiritual strength in his new leadership role.

The President also used the opportunity to deliver a national message of unity and peace as Malawi heads into the campaign season for the 2025 general elections. Urging all Malawians to reject political animosity, Chakwera emphasized that citizens should disagree with love and not hatred.

"Let our political debates not be quarrels between enemies, but discussions among family members who love each other. We are all children of one mother--Malawi," he said.

He further reminded the nation that while political campaigns are seasonal, the bond between Malawians should be permanent.

Drawing from a powerful sermon by Most Reverend Dr. Albert Chama, Chakwera reiterated the Christian call to care for God's people in all circumstances--including in times of disaster, deception, and division. He urged both religious and political leaders to emulate Jesus' commitment to shepherding His flock with compassion and courage.

In closing, the President thanked the Anglican community for its love and spiritual encouragement, saying their support gives him strength to serve.

"Let me assure you--I love you, and if ever you feel that love is growing cold, remind me. Because I cannot claim to love Jesus and not love you with all my heart," Chakwera said.

The consecration of Bishop Kalonga marks a new chapter for the Diocese of Lake Malawi, and the event has been widely hailed as a moment of inspiration, reflection, and renewed commitment to national unity.