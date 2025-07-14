Ethiopia: Nation Covers 7 M Hectares of Land With Seeds So Far - Agriculture Minister

Addis Ababa — Seven million hectares of land has been covered with seeds thus far in this rainy season, Agriculture Minister Girma Amente revealed.

Agriculture Minister, Girma Amente told ENA that efforts are underway to realize the country's food sovereignty vision.

Girma said that the agricultural sector has achieved remarkable results in the previous years of harvesting seasons in summer, spring and irrigation development schemes.

Some 21 million hectares of land across the country will be covered with various crops in this sowing season of the nation, the minister revealed.

Some hectares of the land have already been covered with cereal seeds such as maize and the likes; the remaining hectares of land are being sown with teff, wheat, barley and others in accordance with the local ecology of the country, Girma stated.

He indicated that a better harvest is expected this year due to the use of modern technologies and awareness-raising activities carried out among farmers, he indicated.

Girma noted that fertilizers, select seeds, and various inputs that can increase agricultural production and productivity have been delivered to farmers on time.

Summer is the biggest cultivation season for Ethiopia, as 70 percent of the total harvests of the year are cultivated during this season, he emphasized.

The minister announced that 13 million hectares of land will be cultivated under cluster farming this summer, marking an increase compared to the same period last year. He emphasized the need to further strengthen cluster farming, as it enhances productivity.

Girma added that 6 million hectares of land have cultivated through mechanized farming, an increase by one million hectares of land from same period last year.

In modernizing agriculture and increasing production and productivity, the major breakthrough is that farmers' use of technology has been widely growing, the minister pointed out.

A target is set to harvest over 659 million quintals of crops by covering 21 million hectares of land with seeds in this meher season, it was learnt.