Uganda: Govt Moves to Restore Flood-Damaged Sinyanya Road As Locals Demand Long-Term Solution

Severe flooding along the Sinyanya road in Ukusijoni Sub-county has cut off access to the Sinyanya landing site, stranding passengers and disrupting a key link to the Obongi Ferry that connects Adjumani and Obongi districts.

The road, submerged after the Zoka River burst its banks following persistent rainfall, has become nearly impassable, particularly for motorcycles and light vehicles.

Residents, traders, and vulnerable groups--including pregnant women and school children--now struggle to reach the ferry, which serves both host and refugee communities.

"The water has covered the entire stretch before reaching the bridge," said Mariam Masudio, a vegetable vendor from Maaji III settlement.

"We spend hours waiting or walking through floodwater with goods on our heads just to reach the ferry. It's a nightmare."

The Obongi Ferry is a crucial transport link across the River Nile, enabling trade, healthcare access, and daily commuting. However, its functionality hinges on reliable approach roads--now heavily compromised.

"The ferry is our only option," said Samuel Ojali, a boda boda rider from Ukusijoni. "But this road section is now completely impassable. We've had pregnant mothers, school children, and traders stuck here."

Allan Ssempebwa, spokesperson for the Ministry of Works and Transport, confirmed that the flooding has significantly damaged the road.

"On Sinyanya road, I just confirmed from our teams today and have been informed that the situation on ground has been worsened by the flooding of Zoka River before it pours into the Nile," Ssempebwa said in a phone interview.

"Our teams are expected to be fully on site by the end of next week to undertake the required maintenance works," he added, assuring the public of the government's commitment to restoring access.

But for many residents and refugee leaders, temporary repairs are no longer sufficient.

"We can't continue losing lives and livelihoods because of temporary fixes," said Natal Amanzuru, a refugee leader in Maaji II settlement.

"This road connects to one of the busiest landing sites in the district. A permanent bridge and road upgrade should be prioritized."

With the rainy season still underway, locals fear the situation could deteriorate further, potentially cutting off the ferry completely.

Travellers are advised to proceed with caution or explore alternative routes--though such options are limited in this remote part of the district.