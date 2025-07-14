Egypt Steps Up Support for Rural Women, Sustainable Agriculture

Egypt's Agricultural Research Centre (ARC), affiliated with the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, signed a cooperation protocol with the Haya Karima Foundation on Sunday to advance sustainable agricultural development, empower rural women, and improve living standards in villages across Egypt.

Under the protocol, a wide range of initiatives will be implemented, including training programmes for youth and women in agriculture and food industries, awareness campaigns on healthy nutrition in schools and rural communities, and support for small and medium-sized agricultural projects.

The partnership will also focus on the economic empowerment of rural women through sustainable micro-projects such as rooftop farming and food processing. It will further provide vocational training for graduates and food industry workers to enhance their access to employment opportunities.Notably, the agreement falls within the framework of Egypt's Vision 2030 and supports the state's broader rural development strategy.

It aims to enhance farmers' capacities by providing technical support, agricultural consultancy, and by promoting modern farming practices to boost productivity and reduce waste.Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa Farouk said the protocol reflects the government's commitment to building productive and resilient rural communities.

He stressed that empowering rural women, enhancing their skills, and supporting their projects are essential pillars of Egypt's agricultural development agenda.

