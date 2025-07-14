Somalia: Puntland President Denies Anti-State Agenda Amid Tensions With Federal Government

13 July 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Garowe, Somalia, July 13, 2025 — Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni on Saturday dismissed allegations that his administration is pursuing an agenda against the Somali federal state, amid heightened tensions between Garowe and Mogadishu.

Speaking during a public address in Garowe, Deni emphasized Puntland's commitment to the unity and sovereignty of Somalia, saying the state remains a key pillar in the nation's federal structure.

"Puntland is not a project against the Somali state," President Deni declared, pushing back against recent accusations from federal officials.

The remarks come as political friction deepens over contentious proposals concerning the territorial alignment of the Sanaag region--part of the SSC-Khatumo dispute--which Puntland firmly opposes.

In his speech, Deni also addressed the ongoing military operations against the Islamic State (ISIS) affiliate in Puntland's Bari region. He vowed to visit frontline troops engaged in the fight around the Al-Miskad Mountains to boost morale among Puntland's security forces.

"I will personally visit the front lines; the operation will continue until we eliminate all militant bases in Puntland," Deni said.

The president's comments reflect growing political strain between Puntland and Somalia's Federal Government in Mogadishu, particularly over issues of regional autonomy, security, and power-sharing in the federal system.

