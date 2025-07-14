Sudan: Kamil Idris Calls On Youth to Play Active Role in Implementing the National Recovery Project

Port Sudan, July 13, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris has called on all youth sectors to play an active role in implementing the National Recovery Project (NRP) and to work to overcome all narrow regional, religious, and local affiliations, referring to the importance of youth's role in the success of the Government of Hope's programs.

This came during his meeting with a delegation representing youth entities from various sectors at the Cabinet Hall in Port Sudan on Sunday. He underscored the Prime Minister's keenness to strengthen coordination and consultation mechanisms with youth, considering them a vital segment that represents the future.

The Head of the Delegation, Ali Jadin Ahmed, affirmed, in press statements, the youth's support for the armed forces and the supporting forces in the Battle of Dignity against the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia. He expressed his full support for Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris, noting that the meeting discussed a number of issues and challenges facing youth.

During the meeting, speakers called for more space for youth participation in the Government of Hope, calling for the creation of programs and projects that harness their energies and meet their aspirations.

The meeting also touched on ways to combat hate speech through mechanisms involving youth, with the goal of promoting the values of dialogue and managing diversity in the country.