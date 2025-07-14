South Africa: Mpumalanga Mourns Former Deputy President David Mabuza

13 July 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
South Africa bid a final farewell to former Deputy President David 'DD' Mabuza, who was laid to rest at a family burial site in Barberton, Mpumalanga on Saturday.

Mabuza, who passed away at 64, was remembered for his tireless work and dedication to public service.

President Cyril Ramaphosa led the tributes, praising Mabuza's dedication to public service and his role in shaping South Africa's democracy.

"We are gathered here today in solemn remembrance to honour the life of a man who, in many ways, made a huge contribution to our journey to a democratic South Africa. We are also here to celebrate the life of a fine son of Mpumalanga and a man of the people," he said.

"It is as a servant of the people for which our departed leader and comrade David Dabede Mabuza will be best known and for which he will be forever remembered. David Mabuza, DD, as he was fondly known, was a revered leader not only in his home province of Mpumalanga but throughout the country as well."

President Ramaphosa described Mabuza as a unifying force who worked tirelessly to address the needs of ordinary citizens.

"When he served as a member of parliament and as the leader of government business, he proved to be a renowned political strategist, always deftly navigating the very difficult balance amongst parliamentary parties."

Mabuza's legacy includes his efforts to bring development to rural areas and his commitment to responding quickly to service delivery issues.

The outpouring of support from citizens, traditional leaders, and politicians reflected his impact on the country.

