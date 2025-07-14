Sudan: Prime Minister Meets West Kordofan State Wali, Reviewes Overall Situation

Port Sudan, July 13, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris has reviewed the overall situation in West Kordofan State, particularly the serious violations committed by the Janjaweed militia against citizens. He expressed his interest in the state's issues and concerns and his ongoing monitoring of developments there.

The Prime Minister met with the Wali (governor) of West Kordofan State, Maj. Gen. (Ret) Mohamed Adam Mohamed Gayid, at his office in Port Sudan on Sunday; where he was briefed on the humanitarian situation and public life in the state.

The Wali said, in press statements, that the meeting addressed all developments in the state, especially recent events. He noted that the Prime Minister expressed his understanding and engagement with the state's issues, stressing that he is closely monitoring developments there.

The governor affirmed his support for all the programs and ideas proposed by the Prime Minister within the framework of state administration, expressing his hope that the Government of Hope and Transition would achieve success, leading to safety. BH/BH