Sudan: Kamil Idris Alerts UN Organizations of Catastrophic Humanitarian Conditions in El-Fashir

Port Sudan, July 13, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris has warned United Nations organizations that the humanitarian situation in Darfur - particularly in El-Fashir, the capital of North Darfur State - is catastrophic and requires serious action to save several lives and end the suffering of citizens.

During a meeting at his office in Port Sudan on Sunday with a humanitarian delegation headed by Mr. Luca Renda, Resident Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs and Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Kamil Idris underlined the necessity to coordinate efforts between the government and international organizations to mitigate the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in El-Fashir and other areas of North Darfur State.

Luca Renda said, in press statements, that the meeting discussed ways to address the humanitarian situation in El-Fashir and end the suffering of citizens in North Darfur State and other areas of the Darfur region, noting the government's cooperation in delivering humanitarian aid and facilitating the work of international organizations.

He added that the delegation briefed the Prime Minister on the organization's plans to alleviate the suffering of citizens and address the humanitarian crisis in El-Fashir, affirming the organization's continued commitment to fulfilling its humanitarian duty toward the people of Darfur.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim, Minni Arko Minawi, and Salwa Adam Baniya, Humanitarian Aid Commissioner.