Liberia: 'National Security Is Not for Sale'

Senator Cyrus red flag security & economic implications over the government's secret outsourcing through MoUs to foreign companies

The Liberian Senate Defense and Security Committee Chair, Momo Tarnuekollie Cyrus, has warned the government of Liberia that national security is not for sale.

Capitol Hill, July 14, 2025: Sen. Cyrus' comment comes in the wake of the government's plan to outsource vehicle registration and driver's license Issuance to a foreign company, while outlining the security and economic Implications.

The Senate chairperson on Defense, Security, Intelligence, and Veteran Affairs, Lofa County Senator issued the stern and unwavering condemnation of the decision by the Government of Liberia to outsource the critical national function of vehicle registration and driver's license issuance to Liberia Traffic Management (LTM), a foreign-controlled entity over the weekend.

This decision, set to take effect on July 13, 2025, and confirmed by the Liberia National Police in its recent public statement, he said, constitutes a gross misjudgment with grave national security, economic, sovereignty, and accountability implications.

" Let it be made abundantly clear: no sovereign nation entrusts the custody, issuance, and regulation of vital identification and vehicular data to a foreign commercial interest. This act dangerously exposes Liberia to the risk of data breaches, undermines national control over transportation systems, and creates a direct pipeline for the exploitation of sensitive citizen information. National security is not for sale." He urged.

According to him, outsourcing this core security function -- which entails biometric data, geographic tracking, identity verification, and vehicular movement -- to a foreign entity is tantamount to weakening the very foundations of Liberia's internal security architecture.

Senator Momoh pointed out that from terrorism prevention and border control to law enforcement coordination, every aspect of modern security relies on domestic control of licensing and registration data.

" But the threat goes beyond security. The economic structure of this concession is equally troubling. Under the terms of the 2019 agreement, LTM retains 70% of all revenue generated from license plates, driver's licenses, roadworthiness certificates, and vehicle registrations, leaving only 30% for Liberia--a grossly unfair split by every measure. This is in sharp contrast to more equitable public-private partnership models like the CTN port agreement, where government revenue shares exceed 40%" he disclosed.

Senator Momoh further stated that, worse still, there is no guaranteed minimum payment, no revenue escalators, and no profit cap in the deal.

He argued that Liberia stands to gain nothing proportional to traffic volume or economic growth. At the same time, LTM reaps unchecked profits, adding that during high-registration periods, the nation's infrastructure bears the burden, but the profits flow elsewhere.

" The Senate Committee is further alarmed that this deal has effectively disabled the Ministry of Transport of its statutory mandate, stripping it of core responsibilities and revenue-generating roles. The Liberia National Police has also seen its authority reduced to mere enforcement, without access to the revenues it traditionally collects," Senator Momoh noted.

He lamented that even more disturbing is the displacement of over 200 Liberians, mostly professionals from the Ministry of Transport and LNP, whose roles have now been handed over to a foreign operator.

Senator Momoh stressed that in a country already battling high unemployment, this action is both economically reckless and morally unacceptable.

" The Committee views this move as a direct affront to Liberian sovereignty, a violation of the principle of state monopoly over security-related functions, and a betrayal of the Liberian people's trust. At a time when citizens are demanding more jobs, transparency, and stronger institutions, this government has instead chosen to enrich a foreign interest at the expense of national dignity and security." He added.

The Lofa Senator wondered and urged the Liberian people to ask who vetted the company? Where is their track record? Under what legal framework was such a sensitive mandate awarded? And why is there no clear provision for revenue transparency, citizen protection, or parliamentary oversight?

"We call for an immediate suspension of this arrangement until a full legislative inquiry is conducted and all security, legal, and economic implications are addressed. We therefore urge the President of the Republic, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., to swiftly reverse this decision and demonstrate his commitment to protecting Liberian sovereignty, ensuring transparency, and upholding national security and economic fairness." He concluded. - Edited by Othello B. Garblah.