Malawi: 'We Are Unapologetic' - Northern Alliance Roars for Inclusion, Visionary Leadership and Federalism

The newly-formed Northern Region Alliance has sent shockwaves through Malawi's political landscape, standing firm in the face of critics who have labeled it "tribalistic" and "divisive." But according to its leaders, this alliance is neither a retreat into regionalism nor a rebellion against unity -- it is a bold stand for inclusion, equity, and visionary leadership.

"We are unapologetic!" declared Frank Mwenifumbo, President of the National Development Party, during a weekend press briefing in Mzuzu.

"We're not tribal. We are not against any Malawian. We are simply tired of being spectators in a game where we also pay the price," said Mwenifumbo. "This Alliance is open to all political parties and all patriotic Malawians who believe in fairness, opportunity, and decentralised leadership. What we are against is failure -- not Chakwera as a person, but his failed leadership."

A Call to Reimagine Malawi

At the heart of the Northern Alliance's message is a demand to rethink governance, with a fresh push for federalism and sustainable agricultural reform.

Victor Madhlopa, leader of the Solidarity Alliance, reignited the long-standing call for federal governance, arguing that centralisation has crippled Malawi's growth and deepened regional disparities.

"Malawi's biggest problem is not just corruption or poverty -- it is the lack of visionary leadership and structural inclusion," Madhlopa said. "Federalism isn't about dividing the country -- it's about empowering every region to take ownership of its development and resources."

He noted that Malawi is currently suffocating under foreign currency shortages, and stressed that agriculture is the fastest way to economic recovery, especially if driven through regionally focused policies and agro-industrial investments.

"Why is it that every five years, we are promised irrigation and mega farms, but hunger still defines us? The North is ready to lead Malawi in real agricultural transformation -- but only if given space to decide its destiny," he challenged.

An Alliance Fueled by Frustration -- But Looking Beyond the North

Though initially branded as a 'Northern block,' the Alliance says its ambitions stretch far beyond geography.

"This is not a regional tantrum," said Mwenifumbo. "It is a national awakening. The North is simply leading a conversation that other regions have long been afraid to have. And the truth is, many Malawians, from Nsanje to Chitipa, are feeling left behind."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Both leaders invited other parties and independents to join the movement, promising that the Alliance will soon unveil a joint manifesto focused on federalism, food security, and economic justice.

Facing the Critics Head-On

Responding to critics who claim the Alliance is out to split votes and hand victory to ruling or opposition parties, Madhlopa was blunt:

"If your victory depends on silencing genuine voices, then maybe you shouldn't be in leadership. We are here to shake the table, and if that rattles you -- too bad."

Bottom Line?

The Northern Region Alliance is not backing down, not apologising, and not begging for inclusion. It is demanding it.

In a political season filled with recycled promises and photo-op populism, the Alliance is throwing down a gauntlet -- a new vision for Malawi that decentralises power, revitalises agriculture, and reclaims dignity for the forgotten regions.

"We've waited too long," Mwenifumbo said. "Now we lead -- with or without your blessing."