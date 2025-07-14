Uganda: Museveni Rallies Ugandans to Use PDM for Household Prosperity As He Ends Wakiso Tour

President Museveni on Sunday, concluded his Presidential Zonal Tour on Wealth Creation in Wakiso District with a major public address at Namboole Stadium.

The rally drew thousands of Ugandans and centered on transitioning households from subsistence living to income-generating activities through government initiatives such as the Parish Development Model (PDM).

In his address, President Museveni urged citizens to take advantage of the prevailing peace and stable governance to lift themselves out of poverty.

"Previously, we emphasized peace. Now Uganda is largely peaceful except for a few pockets of crime, which the police are empowered to detect and prevent," Museveni noted. "But peace alone is not enough. You must use government programs like PDM to build wealth at the household level."

The president emphasized that infrastructure--such as roads, electricity, schools, and hospitals--must be matched with deliberate efforts toward personal and household income generation.

"You may have tarmac roads, but if you have no income, how does that help? That's why we talk not just about development, but wealth in the homesteads," he said.

Museveni cited the paradox of urban ghettos with roads and hotels but no jobs, highlighting the need for citizens to choose a path toward wealth creation--be it farming, services, artisanship, or small industry.

To demonstrate the success of his wealth creation agenda, the President showcased video clips of ordinary Ugandans who have transformed their lives through the PDM.

Among them was Joseph Ijara from Serere District, who turned 2.5 acres of land into a poultry and dairy farm now earning him shs800 million annually.

Rashida Namubiru from Butambala also stood out--having started goat rearing with just shs1 million from the PDM, her business has since blossomed.

Another success story was Kenneth Ayesiga from Kanungu District, who used PDM funds to launch the "Parish Model Restaurant," which now includes a piggery and employs several people.

"Everybody must get a form of wealth they target," Museveni emphasized. "These programs--PDM, Emyooga, Youth Livelihood, and Women Entrepreneurship Fund--are designed to support you on that journey."

The president warned sternly that individuals mismanaging or embezzling funds meant for the people will be prosecuted.

He also spotlighted the employment potential of wealth creation. For instance, State Minister for Transport Fred Byamukama employs 26 workers on his four-acre farm, which grows bananas, coffee, and pineapples, and includes piggery, poultry, and dairy units.

"That is the wealth we want every Ugandan to have," Museveni said.

Addressing concerns over mismanagement of PDM funds, the president criticized opposition MPs for failing to monitor government programs and called on citizens to vote for NRM leaders who will ensure proper implementation.

"You say the money is being stolen, but you committed suicide by voting for people who don't follow up on your issues," Museveni told the crowd. "Elect NRM leaders so we can ensure that money reaches you properly."

He clarified that while not every household has received funds, the phased structure of the PDM means that each parish receives shs 100 million per year to support 100 households, targeting 500 households over five years.

He added that more money would be allocated in the new budget, especially to urban centers.

The president also responded to local issues, including the Bukasa land dispute and the lack of schools and hospitals, pledging government intervention while emphasizing shared responsibility in Uganda's development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"You've seen that when we work together, many things are accomplished," he said.

The event was attended by several high-ranking government and NRM officials. Kampala Minister Hajjat Minsa Kabanda praised the PDM's role in fighting poverty and rallied support for Museveni's 2026 bid.

"We are only waiting for 2026 to vote for President Museveni and other NRM representatives," she declared.

Kira Municipality NRM Chairperson Mamerito Mugerwa thanked the President for resolving the longstanding Kasokoso land conflict and pledged continued political support.

Other key attendees included Government Chief Whip Hamson Obua, NRM Mobilization Director Rosemary Nansubuga Sseninde, and PDM National Coordinator Dennis Galabuzi.

President Museveni's campaign now shifts to Kampala Capital City Authority, where he begins a working tour on Monday, July 14. The Kampala phase is expected to focus on deepening urban implementation of the PDM and broadening wealth creation to benefit more households.