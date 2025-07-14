Uganda: Koica Transforms Maternal Health in Uganda

28 facilities across five districts upgraded, with solar power, water, essential medical equipment

Mayuge, Uganda | AGENCIES | For years, childbirth for many women in Uganda meant facing it alone, in dim, overcrowded rooms, with no privacy, no comfort, and no one to hold their hand. Husbands waited outside. Health workers were stretched thin. Fear often overshadowed what should have been a joyful moment. Today, that story is changing. Maternity wards are brighter and better equipped. Curtains are only drawn for privacy. And for the first time, many mothers have someone beside them during labour, often their partner.

At Baitambogwe Health Centre III in Mayuge district, Maria cradles her newborn. The ward is quiet, bright, and clean. A curtain shields her bed, giving her the privacy she never thought possible in a public health centre. She smiles gently, still tired from labour but deeply grateful.

"The last time I gave birth, it was in a dark room with uncomfortable bed and no light," she recalls. "I was scared. This time, I felt like a person. The health workers listened. They respected me. I wasn't alone."

Maria is one of many women benefitting from a five-year project implemented by the Ministry of Health with support from WHO and funding from the Republic of Korea through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

Twenty-eight facilities across five districts were upgraded and fitted with solar power, clean water systems, and essential medical equipment. Maternity wards were not only refurbished but also equipped and reimagined to better serve their purpose. A total of 2,184 health workers were trained, seven ambulances dispatched, and awareness about reproductive health in the community grew, helping to restore trust over time.

For James, a father of four from Mayuge, this transformation has reshaped what it means to support his wife. He attended every antenatal visit. When she went into labour, he stayed by her side, witnessing firsthand the pain his wife endured.

"Before, men didn't think they had a place in the maternity room," he says, holding his newborn son. "But now, the health workers make us feel welcome. I was there when my baby was born. It changed everything."

Over the last decade, Uganda has achieved a 49% reduction in maternal mortality and a 19% reduction in newborn deaths. Behind these numbers are lives like Maria's, proof that investment in respectful, high-quality care delivers real change.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

But the work is far from over. In rural areas, too many women still give birth without skilled health attendants. Over 30% of women in Uganda still deliver at home alone, or in the presence of an unskilled birth attendant, with many choosing to come to hospital after experiencing a complication. Too many babies don't survive their first month. Progress must continue through a stronger health system that counts with more trained staff deeper community engagement and a focus on quality, compassionate care.

As Maria strokes her baby's cheek, she quietly says, "I am happy. This is the safest I've felt giving birth, and this is my third and last baby. I will never forget how the nurses treated me here. I feel safe. I feel loved."

In that moment, the promise of a healthy beginning becomes something even more: a hopeful future.