Uganda: Over 350 Ugandans Duped in Multi-Billion Travel Scam

14 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Catherine Nakato

More than 350 Ugandans are up in arms after allegedly falling victim to a major travel scam orchestrated by a man identified as Christian Asiimwe, also known as Don Chris, the proprietor of Sky Pins Tours and Travel.

According to the victims, Don Chris, aged 32, promised to secure them jobs and travel opportunities to the United Kingdom and Canada.

However, after collecting large sums of money from hopeful applicants, he vanished--leaving behind losses totalling over Shs 1.4 billion.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has confirmed the incident. Spokesperson Simon Peter Mundeyi revealed that Don Chris fled the country on June 20, 2025, through the Malaba border.

Authorities are now coordinating efforts to bring him to justice as investigations into the fraudulent operation continue. Victims are urged to report to the nearest police station to aid in the ongoing case.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.