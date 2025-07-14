Uganda: Over 350 Ugandans Duped in Multi-Billion Travel Scam

More than 350 Ugandans are up in arms after allegedly falling victim to a major travel scam orchestrated by a man identified as Christian Asiimwe, also known as Don Chris, the proprietor of Sky Pins Tours and Travel.

According to the victims, Don Chris, aged 32, promised to secure them jobs and travel opportunities to the United Kingdom and Canada.

However, after collecting large sums of money from hopeful applicants, he vanished--leaving behind losses totalling over Shs 1.4 billion.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has confirmed the incident. Spokesperson Simon Peter Mundeyi revealed that Don Chris fled the country on June 20, 2025, through the Malaba border.

Authorities are now coordinating efforts to bring him to justice as investigations into the fraudulent operation continue. Victims are urged to report to the nearest police station to aid in the ongoing case.