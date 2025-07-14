West Africa: Ecowas Chairman Bio Condoles Tinubu, Nigeria Over Buhari's Exit

14 July 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Sierra Leone's President Julius Bio, Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, has condoled President Bola Tinubu, Nigerians, and the Buhari family over Buhari's death.

Muhammadu Buhari, the immediate past president of Nigeria, died on Sunday in a London hospital.

Bio, in a statement issued in Freetown on Monday, described the late former President Buhari as a formidable statesman whose dedication to Nigeria would remain a testament to his legacy.

The ECOWAS Chairman said he recognised with admiration the leadership demonstrated by the late President Buhari during his tenure as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

"It is with profound grief that His Excellency, President Julius Bio, mourns the passing of his dear friend and former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, who departed this life on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

"His courageous commitment to the advancement of regional peace, stability, and economic integration was a hallmark of his stewardship.

"During this time of great sorrow, Sierra Leone stands in solidarity with the people of Nigeria. We join all West Africans and the global community in mourning the loss of a true patriot," Bio said. (NAN)

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.