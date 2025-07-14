Somalia: Puntland Issues Arrest Warrant for Former House Speaker Joined SSC-Khaatumo

14 July 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Lasanod, Somalia — A Somali regional lawmaker, Abdirashid Yusuf Jibril Abwaan, announced his resignation from the Puntland Parliament on Sunday, declaring his support for the self-declared SSC-Khaatumo administration in northern Somalia.

Speaking at a political conference in Lasanod, the capital of the disputed Sool region, Abdirashid said he could no longer represent Puntland, citing the wishes of his constituents in the Sanaag region who now back SSC-Khaatumo.

"My people have chosen SSC-Khaatumo, and I stand with their decision," he said.

In a swift response, Puntland's Attorney General issued a formal request to the regional parliament, seeking the removal of Abdirashid's parliamentary immunity, accusing him of endangering public security and participating in an illegal militia buildup.

According to a letter from the Attorney General's office, Abdirashid appeared in military fatigues on social media, which was cited as evidence of his involvement in organizing an armed group. He is accused of violating articles 221, 223, and 233 of the Somali Penal Code, which cover crimes against state security.

The Attorney General urged the Puntland Parliament to lift Abdirashid's immunity to facilitate his arrest and prosecution, emphasizing the severity of the alleged offenses and his growing alignment with SSC-Khaatumo's leadership.

The move comes amid escalating political tensions in northern Somalia, where the SSC-Khaatumo movement is gaining ground in the Sool, Sanaag, and Cayn regions. Analysts say Abdirashid's resignation could encourage other lawmakers from the region to break ranks with Puntland.

