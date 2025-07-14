Somalia: Residents Return Home After Al-Shabaab Driven Out of Key Areas in Lower Shabelle

14 July 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Lower Shabelle, Somalia — Thousands of residents from the Sabid and Canoole areas in Lower Shabelle have begun returning to their homes on Monday after being displaced for nearly four months due to conflict and airstrikes.

The villages were recently recaptured from Al-Shabaab militants following coordinated ground and air operations by Somali government forces and their allies, restoring security to the region now under the control of the Somali National Army.

Former lawmaker Prof. Dalxa, who hails from Lower Shabelle, told Radio Shabelle by phone that the displaced population is returning home after long months away. He called on humanitarian organizations to provide urgent aid to the residents, many of whom have lost their homes and farmland amid the fighting.

"These communities are facing severe hardship after their properties were destroyed during the clashes and air raids," he said, urging the international community to step up assistance.

The military offensive against Al-Shabaab has intensified in recent weeks, with government forces, supported by local militias and international partners, targeting insurgent strongholds across Lower Shabelle, Middle Shabelle, and Hiraan regions.

Airstrikes have been carried out intermittently in coordination with Somali ground troops, aiming to dismantle militant networks and restore government control over contested areas.

The ongoing operations have displaced many civilians, but the recent gains have allowed thousands to begin resettling, hoping for a return to normalcy after years of insecurity.

