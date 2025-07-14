Somalia: Al-Shabaab Seizes Key Areas in Hiiraan Region Amid Growing Conflict

Beledweyne, Somalia — Al-Shabaab militants have taken control of strategic areas in Somalia's Hiiraan region, including the districts of Moqokori and Tardo, both crucial battlegrounds in the ongoing fight against the insurgents.

The recent offensives have raised many questions as local clan militias express frustration over insufficient support to hold their territories. Community fighters claim they were left isolated in the face of Al-Shabaab's advances.

Reports indicate that forces opposing Al-Shabaab include fighters from other regions such as South West State and Jubbaland, as well as armed groups from Ethiopia's Oromia region.

New intelligence suggests Al-Shabaab has initiated the forced displacement of residents in Hiiraan, allegedly using funds to spread misinformation through local traders to further their agenda.

One local militia leader told Radio Shabelle that their community had entered the fight without adequate assistance, leaving them vulnerable against the better-equipped insurgents.

The ongoing conflict has severely impacted the livelihoods and safety of Hiiraan's civilians, who now urgently require comprehensive support to cope with the economic, social, and security challenges caused by the violence.