Namibia: Man Allegedly Stabs, Kills Girlfriend At Rosh Pinah

A woman (28) was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend at Rosh Pinah in the //Kharas region on Friday.

Crime investigations coordinator for the region deputy commissioner Nicodemus Mbango on Sunday said the incident happened between 20h00 and 21h00 at the Tutungeni residential area.

The woman was identified as Sarah Muzorongondo, and her next of kin have been informed of her death.

It is alleged that the suspect went to Muzorongondo's room to collect his belongings after she had told him to do so.

"The deceased and suspect were not heard arguing, but neighbours heard the deceased screaming for help from her room. The neighbours went outside and discovered that the door to the room was locked from the inside.

"The deceased told the neighbours outside that the suspect was busy slitting her throat. The neighbours tried to kick open the door, but were not successful, and suddenly it got quiet inside the room," the commissioner says.

Mbango says when the suspect's brother arrived at the scene, he hit the door with a stone until it swung open.

"When the brother stormed inside the room, he found the deceased lying on the floor in a pool of blood with the suspect lying next to her. The brother saw that the suspect was still breathing while the deceased remained unresponsive.

"The police and ambulance arrived at the scene, and the deceased was declared dead at the scene," he says.

The suspect is currently receiving medical care at Keetmanshoop State Hospital as he has neck and chest wounds, which the police believe to be self-inflicted.

Muzorongondo and the suspect were in a relationship since 2018, and they started living together at her place in 2020 until Thursday, when the suspect was told to leave.

Police investigations into the matter continue.