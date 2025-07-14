Namibia: Emerging SA Edge Capricorn Eagles

The Emerging South African women's cricket team clinched the 50-over series after a three-wicket victory against the Capricorn Eagles on Saturday.

The Eagles recovered from a poor start, losing two wickets for only six runs, to post a competitive 205/9. But despite losing some wickets along the way, the visitors reached the target with 11 overs to spare.

In Namibia's innings, Mezerly Gorases (1) and Yasmeen Khan (0) went early, but Sune Wittmann (32) and Edelle van Zyl (46) rebuilt the innings, while Meke Mwatile and Kayleen Green added a 78-run sixth wicket partnership to guide Namibia to a competitive total.

Mwatile scored 42 off 51 balls (6x4), while Green remained not out on 61 off 55 balls (9x4).

Kayla Reynecke was SA's best bowler, taking 3/32 off seven overs. In reply, SA got off to a solid start with Alexandra Candler (23) and Jenna Evans (29) putting on 56 runs for the opening wicket. Namibia struck back with three quick wickets, but Oluhle Siyo (29) and Eliz Marx put on 53 runs for the fourth wicket before Kayleen Green dismissed Siyo for 29. Marx went on to top score with 64 off 65 balls (9x4, 1x6), while Luyanda Nzuza added 34 as they reached the target for the loss of seven wickets off 39.1 overs. Sune Wittmann (2/21) and Wilka Mwatile (2/44) were Namibia's best bowlers.

That result saw South Africa clinching the 50-over competition 2-1 after contrasting results in the first two matches. Namibia won the first encounter by 100 runs, but SA struck back with an emphatic 228-run victory.

Despite the defeat, Namibia would have gained a lot of experience against a strong SA side while they were competitive throughout. Earlier, they also showed great resilience to come back from a 2-0 deficit to draw the T20 series 2-2.

Besides that, several more players stepped up to be counted upon, including the young all-rounder Meke Mwatile, who was the top-ranked player of the T20 series. She scored 69 runs with a top score of 28 and took seven wickets with a best performance of 4/19, to finish on top of the individual rankings with 304 points. Yasmeen Khan, who was the top batter with 117 runs at an average of 39.00, came second overall with 269 points, while Leah Jones came third with 206 points.

In the 50-over series, South African players dominated the individual rankings. Clare Alexander was the best batter with 172 runs at an average of 57.33 and a highest score of 107, while Yasmeen Khan followed closely behind with 167 runs at an average of 83.50 and a great top score of 145 not out.

South Africa's Delmari Tucker came third with 118 runs at an average of 39.33 and a top score of 100.

South Africa's Caitlin Wyngaard was the top bowler of the series with six wickets and a best return of 3/43, while Namibia's Wilka Mwatile took five wickets, and Kayla Reynecke, Eliz Marx and Sune Wittmann three wickets each.

The top-ranked player of the series according to ranking points was Clare Alexander with 278 points, followed by Eliz Marx of SA (267), Delmari Tucker of SA (264), Yasmeen Khan (250) and Sune Wittmann (237).