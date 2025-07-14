Namibia: Two Confirmed Dead After Canoe Capsizes in Zambezi River

14 July 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The police have confirmed the death of two people in the Zambezi region on Sunday afternoon after their canoe capsized in the Zambezi River last Monday.

Zambezi regional police spokesperson and head of community policing chief inspector Kisco Sitali says the incident happened at Impalila Island along the Namibia-Zambia border while the canoe's three occupants were trying to cross the river from Namibia into Zambia.

One of the occupants, a Zambian man, managed to swim to safety while the other two drowned.

"The Zambian police recovered the bodies floating in the river, not far from where the canoe capsized, and they were identified as Namibian woman Alicia Musweu, aged,16, and a 26-year-old Zambian male, Sunday Mazele," Sitali says.

Musweu's body was taken to the Impalila clinic's mortuary for an autopsy to be conducted.

Their next of kin have been informed of the incident, and police investigations continue.

