Uganda: NRM Electoral Commission Ready for High-Stake NEC Elections

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party is gearing up for crucial elections, with the party's Electoral Commission Chairman, Tanga Odoi, reaffirming the commission's readiness to organise the high-profile National Executive Committee (NEC) elections.

The NEC elections, which will take place in different districts, are expected to be highly contested, with various party members vying for top positions.

Odoi's assurance of the commission's preparedness aims to alleviate concerns about the electoral process.

However, Odoi also acknowledged that the upcoming National Youth Elections might pose a challenge for party supporters.

The youth elections, which will run concurrently with the NEC elections, may require supporters to vote on separate platforms, potentially causing confusion.

Despite this potential hurdle, Odoi confirmed that the electoral commission will press on with the elections, ensuring that the democratic process within the party is upheld.

The NRM's internal elections are seen as a crucial step in shaping the party's future direction and leadership. As the party prepares for the general elections, the outcome of the NEC and National Youth Elections will be closely watched.

"We are ready to organise the NEC elections, and we will ensure that the process is free and fair. We acknowledge that the National Youth Elections might pose some challenges, but we will find a way to navigate them." - Odoi stated