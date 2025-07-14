Uganda: Nup's Resilience in the Face of Adversity Sets Stage for Intense Election Campaigns

14 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sulaiman Ssebugwawo

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has emerged as a formidable force as the country gears up for what is expected to be a highly contested and potentially violent election, according to Ladislaus Rwakafuzi, a renowned lawyer and political analyst.

Rwakafuzi praised the NUP's young leaders, saying they have proven to be tough and resilient in the face of adversity.

"They were introduced into the political scene during tough times, but they have understood their role in the country and are determined to make a difference," he noted.

The NUP's strength and determination are likely to be tested in the coming months as the country heads into election campaigns. The recent National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries in Isingiro and Ssembabule districts were marred by violence and allegations of rigging, setting a worrying precedent for the general elections.

As the opposition parties, including the NUP, prepare to face off against the ruling NRM, Rwakafuzi's comments suggest that the NUP is well-equipped to handle the challenges ahead.

The party's ability to mobilise young people and tap into their energy and idealism has been a key factor in its success so far.

With the election campaigns expected to be intense and potentially violent, the NUP's resilience and determination will be crucial in its bid to challenge the NRM's dominance.

"I think those young people (NUP) are very tough. They were introduced into the political scene during tough times. NUP is very strong and has understood its role in the country." - Rwakafuzi

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.