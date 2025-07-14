Uganda: U.S. Slashes Visa Validity for Ugandans to Just Three Months

The United States has revised its visa policy, significantly shortening the duration of stay. Previously valid for up to two years or more, the U.S. non-immigrant visa for Ugandans will now be limited to just three months. The move has sparked concern among frequent travelers and those planning longer visits.

Ugandans hoping to visit the United States will now have to plan for much shorter stays. In a policy shift confirmed by the U.S. Embassy in Kampala, non-immigrant visas, commonly used for tourism, business, or family visits will now only be valid for three months.

"This new change will significantly affect people who travel regularly for business or medical reasons. It also increases the cost and inconvenience of frequent renewals."

The decision has raised questions about bilateral visa reciprocity and the implications for Ugandans abroad.

The U.S. embassy has advised applicants to carefully read their visa documentation before traveling, as each visa issued will now specify the exact length of stay permitted.

The change comes amid ongoing global visa policy reviews. It's still unclear whether Ugandan authorities will respond with similar restrictions for American citizens entering Uganda.