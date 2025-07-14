Uganda: Electoral Commission Begins Sub-County Elections for Special Interest Groups

14 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

The Electoral Commission(EC) has commenced elections for Special Interest Groups (SIGs) at the sub-county level across the country, beginning with polls for older persons aged 60 and above.

In a statement , Electoral Commission spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi announced that the week-long exercise will cover all sub-counties, divisions, and town councils.

Elections for persons with disabilities are scheduled for Wednesday, July 16, while youth elections will be held on Friday, July 18.

"These elections are being conducted by lining up behind the candidate, their agent, portrait, or symbol," Mucunguzi said.

"Only individuals already elected at parish level are eligible to vote at this sub-county stage,"he added.

The elections are part of a structured process that enables SIGs including the elderly, persons with disabilities, and youth to have representation from village to national level.

The elected committees at sub-county level will later form electoral colleges to vote for Members of Parliament representing these groups.

Mucunguzi urged participants to maintain peace and abide by EC guidelines.

"We call on all actors in the electoral process to respect one another, follow the law, and use digital platforms responsibly," he said.

The Commission warned against the spread of hate speech, fake news, and disinformation, emphasising that elections should be conducted in a civil and lawful manner.

"These elections are a constitutional process under Article One of the 1995 Constitution. They are not a do-or-die affair," Mucunguzi said.

"Let us remember: your vote is your voice,"he added.

