Uganda: Mpuuga Urges Voters to Prioritise Competence Over Convenience

Democratic Front President and Commissioner of Parliament Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba has cautioned voters in Buganda against electing leaders based on excitement and populist gestures.

Instead, he urged them to evaluate candidates based on the strength of their ideas and commitment to public service.

Mpuuga emphasised that elections must be about competence, not convenience, and encouraged voters to support candidates with genuine intentions for the development of Buganda and Uganda.

Speaking to the faithful at Luvule Parish in Nyendo-Mukungwe, Masaka City, during a Sunday service, Mpuuga noted that the area has recently suffered from a lack of formidable elected leaders capable of voicing the concerns of the people.

"Elections must be about competence, not convenience," he said, stressing the importance of voters exercising discernment when casting their ballots.

Mpuuga argued that voters should support candidates who have genuine intentions for the development of Buganda and Uganda.

He emphasised that voters should prioritise competence over convenience and excitement, and carefully evaluate candidates' ideas and commitment to public service.

In addition to his electoral advocacy, Mpuuga contributed 6.2 million to Luvule Catholic Parish's effort to construct a modern church, promising to mobilise fellow faithful to support the cause.

He also contributed 2 million to Butale Sub Parish Church in Kirowooza Parish, Masaka City, which is seeking 7 million to cover lease fees for the land where the church is situated.

Mpuuga's message to voters in Buganda serves as a reminder of the importance of prioritising competence and ideas in electoral decisions. By carefully evaluating candidates and supporting those with genuine intentions, voters can help shape the future of their region and country.

As Mpuuga noted, "Uganda is bigger than any one leader," and voters must prioritise the country's development and progress.