Uganda: Tanga Condemns Violence in Party Primaries

14 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sulaiman Ssebugwawo

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Electoral Commission Chairperson, Tanga Odoi, has strongly condemned the acts of violence that have marred the party's primaries in various districts, including Ssembabule, Isingiro, and Kasambya.

The violence has resulted in loss of life, assault, theft, and destruction of property, casting a dark shadow over the party's internal elections. Tanga Odoi's condemnation of the violence is a clear indication that the party will not tolerate such behaviour from its members.

Odoi has also issued a stern warning to NRM supporters, urging them to avoid being used by politicians who are only interested in gaining power and position.

He emphasised that such individuals often forget the party's values and instead engage in violent conduct that tarnishes the party's image.

"We must reject these power-hungry politicians who are using our party's name to perpetuate violence and chaos," Odoi said. "As NRM supporters, we must uphold the party's values of peace, unity, and development."

Odoi's comments come at a time when the NRM is preparing for the high profile party elections, and the party's internal dynamics are under intense scrutiny.

