Uganda: Nita-U Launches Free Public Wi-Fi in Bwera Town

In a landmark move to boost digital connectivity in rural Uganda, the National Information Technology Authority-Uganda (NITA-U) has launched free public Wi-Fi in Bwera Town, Kasese District.

The project, part of the Uganda Digital Acceleration Project (UDAP-GovNet), aims to extend last-mile internet access and bridge the country's persistent digital divide.

Once a quiet border town, Bwera is now buzzing with digital possibilities. With a symbolic switch-on, government officials activated the public Wi-Fi network along Mpondwe Road, enabling free internet access across schools, health centers, and government offices in the area.

"Access to the internet is no longer a luxury it's a necessity," remarked Godfrey Kabyanga, Uganda's State Minister for ICT, who presided over the launch. This initiative is not just about giving people internet. It's about giving them power. Power to learn, trade, and grow."

However, the minister cautioned against misuse of the digital service, urging responsible usage to ensure that the platform serves its intended purpose.

"We are giving you a tool for empowerment, not a weapon for abuse. Let's use it productively to build our communities."

The Executive Director of NITA-U, Hatwib Mugasa, said Bwera is among the pilot locations benefiting from this ambitious national project.

"Under the UDAP-GovNet project, we're laying the foundation for a digital Uganda. What we've started in Bwera is just the beginning."

Mugasa confirmed that more Wi-Fi sites will be installed in Mpondwe and neighbouring areas to improve coverage and boost accessibility.

"Our goal is to ensure that no community is left behind in Uganda's digital transformation journey."

For residents like Tsindika Brian, the initiative is a game-changer. With rising costs of data bundles, the introduction of free Wi-Fi is a welcome financial relief.

"We've been spending a lot on data, especially students and job seekers. This Wi-Fi will help us save money and stay connected."

The Uganda Digital Acceleration Project, or UDAP-GovNet, is a flagship initiative by the Government of Uganda in partnership with the World Bank. It seeks to improve the efficiency, coverage, and use of digital government services across the country, particularly in underserved regions.