Ghana: Ambassador of Sychelles Presents Letters of Credence to Pres Mahama

The High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Seychelles to Ghana, Conrad Mederic, has presented his Letters of Credence to President John Dramani Mahama at the Jubilee House in Accra on Friday.

Ambassador Mederic was the second among six envoys to present credentials during the ceremony.

He was also granted a brief audience with President Mahama, during which both parties exchanged views on deepening bilateral cooperation across key sectors including education, culture, tourism, the blue economy, maritime security, and climate change.

Ambassador Mederic acknowledged the longstanding friendship between Seychelles and Ghana, which dates back to the establishment of diplomatic relations in October 1988.

He reaffirmed Seychelles' commitment to strengthening this partnership through joint initiatives and enhanced collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

The Ambassador also recalled the historic visit of President Wavel Ramkalawan to Ghana in November 2024, to commemorate the centenary of the return of King Prempeh I from exile in Seychelles.

That visit marked a significant milestone in Seychelles-Ghana relations, during which four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed.

Both nations are currently working toward the conclusion of additional agreements, with particular emphasis on cooperation in the health sector.

Ambassador Mederic was accompanied by Mr Kwame N. Acquah, Honorary Consul of Seychelles in Accra, and Ms Reta Odoom, Administrative Executive at the Consulate of Seychelles in Ghana