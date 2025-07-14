Ghana: Govt Accountability Series - Interior Minister Takes Turn Today

14 July 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Julius Yao Petetsi

Starting today Monday July 14, 2025, Government will commence the 'Government Accountability Series'.

As part of the schedule, the Minister for the Interior, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, will kick-start the Series today.

The Series forms part of Government efforts to deepen transparency and accountability in governance.

The Series is intended to offer a platform for a tentative appraisal of the government's performance over the last six months in office.

Key sector ministers will present their mid-year updates on their sector's performance when they take their turn.

The series will be held three times a week - Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 11 am.

