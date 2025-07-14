Ghana: Govt Accountability Series - Interior Minister Takes Turn Today

Starting today Monday July 14, 2025, Government will commence the 'Government Accountability Series'.

As part of the schedule, the Minister for the Interior, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, will kick-start the Series today.

The Series forms part of Government efforts to deepen transparency and accountability in governance.

The Series is intended to offer a platform for a tentative appraisal of the government's performance over the last six months in office.

Key sector ministers will present their mid-year updates on their sector's performance when they take their turn.

The series will be held three times a week - Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 11 am.