Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah Mourns Two Fans Killed in Crash Enroute to His Canada Show

14 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Tapiwa Svondo

Zimbabwean artist, Mukudzei Mukombe, popularly known Jah Prayzah is grieving the death of his two fans, Anotida Maziriri and Edmore Mafuwe, who were killed in a car accident in Edmonton, Canada, while enroute to his "Ndini Mukudzeyi" concert.

In a social media post, Jah Prayzah said he was pained when he received the devastating news of the passing of the two Zimbabweans.

"I was extremely pained by the news I received early today. I have learnt of the passing of two young fans of mine, Anotida Maziriri and Edmore Mafuwe, who lost their lives in a tragic car accident while on their way to one of our shows in Canada," said Jah Prayzah

He added that, "They had travelled far, simply to share a few hours of music and connection with us. To think they never made it to that moment hurts in a way I cannot explain."

Jah Prayzah also shared his heartfelt condolences with the grieving families.

"A journey that was planned to create only good memories became a journey that only left us with grief. To their families: may you be comforted. I pray that you may be comforted in this difficult time," he wrote.

He also pledged to pay a visit to the grieving families when he returns home.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.