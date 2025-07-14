Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah Mourns Two Fans Killed in Crash Enroute to His Canada Show

Zimbabwean artist, Mukudzei Mukombe, popularly known Jah Prayzah is grieving the death of his two fans, Anotida Maziriri and Edmore Mafuwe, who were killed in a car accident in Edmonton, Canada, while enroute to his "Ndini Mukudzeyi" concert.

In a social media post, Jah Prayzah said he was pained when he received the devastating news of the passing of the two Zimbabweans.

"I was extremely pained by the news I received early today. I have learnt of the passing of two young fans of mine, Anotida Maziriri and Edmore Mafuwe, who lost their lives in a tragic car accident while on their way to one of our shows in Canada," said Jah Prayzah

He added that, "They had travelled far, simply to share a few hours of music and connection with us. To think they never made it to that moment hurts in a way I cannot explain."

Jah Prayzah also shared his heartfelt condolences with the grieving families.

"A journey that was planned to create only good memories became a journey that only left us with grief. To their families: may you be comforted. I pray that you may be comforted in this difficult time," he wrote.

He also pledged to pay a visit to the grieving families when he returns home.