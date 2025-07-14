South Africa: Parliament Must Tackle Alleged SAPS Capture, Not Just Ramaphosa's Commission

The Democratic Alliance (DA) acknowledges President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of a Commission of Inquiry into the serious allegations of misconduct within the South African Police Service (SAPS) as raised by Lt General Mkhwanazi.

While the Commission may be a necessary step towards accountability, it cannot and must not substitute the vital oversight role of Parliament.

The DA strongly supports the continuation of the parliamentary process led by the Portfolio Committees on Police, Justice & Constitutional Development and the Joint Standing committee on Intelligence. This process is essential to ensuring democratic transparency, thorough investigation, and accountability across the entire criminal justice system.

Parliament cannot merely be spectators in this matter. We are constitutionally mandated to conduct oversight over the executive, and we must be allowed to fulfil our duty independently and without interference. The credibility of our institutions depends on this dual approach, an executive commission may gather facts, but only Parliament can ensure that those facts are acted upon through democratic mechanisms.

The public has lost confidence in many of our justice institutions. A transparent and decisive parliamentary process can help restore that trust. We cannot rely solely on a presidential commission. Parliament must complete its work as instructed by the Speaker of Parliament.

The DA will fully participate in the upcoming committee meetings and is pushing for a clear timetable, public transparency, and accountability measures that go beyond the commission's findings.

South Africans deserve just justice but the assurance that all institutions are working together to uphold the rule of law.