Zimbabwe: Socialite Jailed for Cocaine Possession

14 July 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Shalom Shawurwa

A prominent Bulawayo socialite and party organiser has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for drug dealing, following a dramatic police sting that uncovered cocaine and ecstasy at his home.

Gary Bell (42) a well-known figure in the city's elite nightlife scene was convicted by Bulawayo regional magistrate Joseph Mabeza who handed down an 18-month sentence with six months suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Acting on a tip-off, detectives from the CID Drugs and Narcotics Division in Harare placed Bell under covert surveillance suspecting he was supplying cocaine at The Smokehouse -- one of the city's most exclusive venues.

On 15 February, just after midnight officers swooped in, arresting Bell as he arrived at the nightclub in a silver Toyota double cab.

A search of his Burnside home later uncovered a sachet of cocaine concealed in a blue jewellery box inside a bedroom wardrobe.

Police also recovered two digital scales and razor blades with drug residue.

Preliminary forensic analysis confirmed the white powder as cocaine weighing approximately six grams, with an estimated street value of US$480.

Officers also found ecstasy tablets worth about US$60.

Bell who was represented by lawyer Shepherd Chamunorwa denied all charges claiming the drugs had been planted and that police had conducted an unlawful search.

However, the court rejected his defence ruling that the State had presented credible and compelling evidence.

Prosecutor Dominic Moyo maintained that proper procedures had been followed throughout the operation describing the evidence against Bell as "overwhelming."

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.