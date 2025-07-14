Africa: UK Opens Trade Gates Wider for Africa With New Reforms to Spur Jobs and Growth

The United Kingdom has unveiled a sweeping package of trade reforms aimed at boosting African exports, creating jobs and fostering economic growth across the continent.

Unveiled on 10 July, the reforms centre around updates to the Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS), the UK's flagship trade preference programme launched in 2023.

The scheme covers 65 countries and provides reduced or zero tariffs on thousands of products, offering a crucial lifeline for developing economies.

Key among the reforms is the simplification of rules of origin, allowing African exporters--particularly those higher up the value chain like Nigeria--to source materials from across the continent while still qualifying for tariff-free access to the UK.

This policy is expected to not only strengthen trade with Britain but also stimulate intra-African commerce under the $3.4 trillion African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

UK Minister for Development Jenny Chapman said the new guidelines will make trade with UK easier.

"The world is changing. Countries in the Global South want a different relationship with the UK as a trading partner and investor, not as a donor. These new rules will make it easier for developing countries to trade more closely with the UK. This is good for their economies and for UK consumers and businesses," Chapman said

In 2024, African countries exported goods worth over £3.2 billion to the UK under preferential arrangements.

The latest reforms aim to push those figures higher, supporting manufacturers, agricultural producers, and service providers across the continent.

UK Minister for Trade Policy Douglas Alexander highlighted the transformative potential of trade:

"No country has ever lifted itself out of poverty without trading with its neighbours. Over recent decades trade has been an essential ingredient in lifting hundreds of millions of people out of poverty around the globe," said Alexander

Beyond goods, the UK will also provide targeted support to help African exporters meet UK standards and comply with customs procedures.

Future trade agreements will aim to ease the export of services such as digital, legal, and financial offerings, aligning with the UK's broader Trade for Development strategy.