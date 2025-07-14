Namibia: Walvis Bay Municipality, Shell Namibia Champion Local Maritime SMEs

The Municipality of Walvis Bay, in a collaborative effort with Shell Namibia, recently honoured several local Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) with prizes from Maritime Week.

The Municipality highlighted the significant contributions of SMMEs, noting their importance in building a robust and dynamic economic environment within the port town.

However, many entrepreneurs lack the means to fully participate in the formal economy and seize the opportunities it offers. We thus created this initiative to empower local SMMEs by equipping them with tools that can elevate their visibility and competitiveness in the marketplace," they added.

Economic Development Officer in the Economic Development Division at the Municipality, Eben Petrus, said the competition focused on core branding and marketing principles, encouraging participants to sharpen their understanding of market niches, clearly define their unique selling propositions, and position themselves for long-term relevance.

Deputy Mayor, Councillor Saara Mutondoka, said continued collaboration between the community and the business sector is important. "We should continue to work hand in hand with all sections of the business community in this industry, to grow from strength to strength," she added. She affirmed that the people and enterprises of Walvis Bay form the backbone of the harbour town.

Explaining more about the competition, the Municipality stated that each stall featured a poster displaying a QR code, allowing exhibition attendees to cast their votes for the best stall by scanning it. "The SME with the highest number of votes was declared the winner. Judging criteria included the overall presentation and cleanliness of the stall, the packaging of products, the quality and taste of the foods, and the level of customer engagement," they said.

They informed that the winners of the competition were, in first place, winning a gazebo, tabl,e and chair was, Mikiejay-Investments, ins second place winning a gazebo and table was, A&G Cookery and in third place winning a table and two chairs was Forever Living Products.

"Looking ahead, the excitement continues as preparations for the 2026 Maritime Week are already underway. Scheduled for 8 to 13 September 2026, the event promises a vibrant programme filled with festivities, competitions, and activities for all ages. Local businesses and residents are encouraged to participate, as they may just be the next prize winners," they concluded.