South Africa: The Two Houses of Parliament to Consider Parliament's Budget Vote

press release

The Speaker of the National Assembly (NA), Ms Thoko Didiza, and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Ms Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, will each present Parliament's Budget Vote in their respective Houses on Tuesday.

Budget Vote 2 (Parliament) details funding allocations that support Parliament's core functions, including oversight of government, the legislative process, public participation, and international cooperation.

During the same NA sitting, the House will also consider a joint report by the Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation and the Select Committee on Security and Justice on the Draft SADC Protocol on the Regional Parliament.

The House will also consider a report from the Portfolio Committees on Police and Agriculture relating to a petition by PPS STOP Farm Killings (NPC) and Agri-Alert SA, calling for an investigation into attacks on farming communities.

DETAILS OF THE NA SITTING

Date: Tuesday, 15 July 2025

Time: 14:00

Venue: Good Hope Chamber (Hybrid)

Earlier on Tuesday, at 10:00, two simultaneous hybrid mini-plenaries will be held: Budget Vote 8 (National Treasury) will be debated in the Good Hope Chamber, and Budget Vote 37 (Sport, Arts and Culture) will be debated in Committee Room M46.

In the NCOP, in addition to the policy debate on Budget Vote 2 (Parliament), the House will also conduct a policy debate on Budget Vote 37 (Sport, Arts and Culture).