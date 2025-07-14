Somalia: Premier Bank Somalia Wins African Banking Excellence Award

Former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete, presents the African Banking Excellence Award at the 15th African Business Leadership Awards in London to Jibril Mohamed, Chairman of Premier Bank Group in Somalia.
11 July 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Premier Bank Somalia has been named Africa's top banking brand at the 15th African Business Leadership Awards -- a major recognition for a bank that has redefined what's possible in Somali finance.

The award was presented in London to Jibril Mohamed, Chairman of Premier Bank Group -- a proud moment for a Somali-led institution making waves across the region.

From the rubble of war, Premier Bank helped build trust in banking again.

It was the first in Somalia to introduce ATM services.

The first to enable fast, secure international transfers for ordinary citizens.

And now, it's expanding beyond Somalia -- with a bold new presence in Kenya.

This is more than business.

It's a story of resilience, innovation, and ethical leadership.

Through digital platforms, financial inclusion, and customer-first services, Premier Bank has connected Somalis to the global economy -- and helped thousands break free from cash-based insecurity.

The award -- handed out by African Leadership Magazine -- called Premier Bank a symbol of Africa's banking renaissance: agile, ethical, and impact-driven.

In a country where 70% of the population once had no access to formal finance, Premier Bank stepped in -- and stepped up.

Today, it's not just Somalia's bank.

It's a regional force, setting the pace for modern African banking.

This award is not just a win for Premier Bank -- it's a win for Somalia's comeback story.

