Rwanda: Proof That Gender Policies Work? Look At Rwanda's Schools

In 2008, Rwanda adopted the Girls' Education Policy with the goal of closing the gender gap in education. Seventeen years later, the results are striking: girls are not just catching up; they are leading. Today, more Rwandan girls are completing primary and secondary school than boys, a reversal of trends seen in many parts of the world.

ALSO READ: How 'Icyumba Cy'umukobwa' is keeping girls in school

Although girls are far less likely than boys to go to school at any education level in Sub-Saharan Africa, Rwanda's enrolment has been far higher than the global average for several years now. UN data indicate that while 122 million girls remain out of school, globally, more than half of these are in Africa.

ALSO READ: Over 250,000 candidates begin national exams Wednesday

Barriers that prevent girls from attending school globally range from poverty, child marriage, child labour, and gender-based violence, among others. In this context, Rwanda stands out, not because these issues haven't been challenging, but because gender policies are not just drafted; they are implemented through the community, where everyone has a role to play.

ALSO READ: Govt defends contraceptive for teens amid high pregnancy, child mortality rates

Policy coherence and grassroots engagement have been fundamental to any development in Rwanda. In fact, the Girls' Education Policy didn't only focus on getting girls into classrooms; it worked to keep them there by addressing economic barriers, building girl-friendly schools (that provide free sanitary pads, among others), training teachers on gender sensitivity, and mobilizing communities.

At the national level, the data is compelling. Girls in Rwanda have higher survival rates through primary school and now outnumber boys in lower and upper secondary education. This shift is not just a win for gender equality -- it also has long-term implications for economic development, social justice, and national resilience. A well-educated girl breaks poverty cycles and contributes significantly to the country's goals. This is not just a sentiment -- it is a proven fact.

ALSO READ: Rwanda expands school feeding programme with 40% budget increase

The Ministry of Education reported, on July 7, that out of 149,134 students sitting for the lower secondary national exams, 82,412 were girls, representing 55 percent. In the upper secondary level, out of 106,364 candidates, 58,817 were girls -- also 55 percent.

In primary level, 220,840 learners were expected to sit for national exams, and 120,635 of them were girls, representing 54 percent.

A broader look at education evolution

Since 1978, the percentage of Rwandans with no education at all has decreased significantly, from 61.3 percent to 13.2 percent in 2022. The gender gap was also significantly bridged, from 17 percent to four percent during this period.

By sex, the percentage of females with no education dropped from 70 percent to a staggering 15 percent, while for males it decreased from 52 percent to 11 percent.

Several factors contributed to this milestone, notably the Nine- and Twelve-Years Basic Education strategies which allow students to study for free up to upper secondary level.

Another impactful effort is the school feeding policy, where the government covers the largest share of the cost to ease the financial burden on parents. This has significantly reduced the number of school dropouts. The programme is constantly upgraded to ensure that learners have balanced diets.

Much is also expected from the home-based Early Childhood Development centres, which address multiple societal issues, including the practice of older children dropping out of school to care for younger siblings while their parents are at work.

Challenges linger

Although much is commendable, challenges still persist. Teenage pregnancies remain a major setback to girls' education and their children's future. Teenage mothers are more likely than their peers to drop out of school and to live in poverty.

While comprehensive sexuality education is highly recommended, teenagers still need access to the right tools to prevent STIs and unwanted pregnancies. Hesitancy around their access to contraception remains a barrier, but the longer we delay, the more girls fall prey to this crisis.

Another significant challenge is late entry into school, which reduces the number of students completing school on time. Repetition in school also discourages learners and may lead to dropouts. Alternative solutions must be adopted to ensure learners enrol and complete all education levels.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Governance Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Though it is undoubtedly commendable that the trends have shifted and almost all girls now enrol in school, they currently have a significant advantage over boys, revealing a new concern. Boys are dropping out of school at higher rates, particularly in rural areas.

Today, girls are more likely to complete primary and lower-secondary education than their male counterparts, whether on time or eventually. Some 69.1 percent of girls complete primary school on time, compared to 58.4 percent of boys. Ultimately, 79.2 percent of girls will complete, compared to 73.9 percent of boys.

The future of education in Rwanda depends on balance.

We need to recognize that gender equity means addressing disadvantage wherever it appears. It means protecting the gains made for girls, while also responding to the new and emerging vulnerabilities that boys face.

Only by doing so can we build an education system that is not only inclusive but also resilient. It should therefore be ensured that all children have access to education by removing the barriers that prevent them from completing school on time or at all. It is a collective responsibility, and each of us must contribute in our own capacity.

But do gender policies work? Yes, they do; and not just in education.