The Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS) Department of the African Union (AU) Commission conducted a technical assessment mission on security and development in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique, from 3 to 8 July 2025, in line with Agenda 2063, in the spirit of African solidarity and response to the challenges of terrorism and natural disasters impacting the region. The mission aimed to evaluate the security and humanitarian situations in Cabo Delgado, as well as the responses from the government, the region, and international organisations. It sought to provide informed recommendations to both the Mozambican authorities and the African Union to support stabilisation efforts in northern Mozambique.

Following the withdrawal of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) in 2024, the AU technical assessment mission also aimed to promote human security, strengthen inclusive, transparent, and sustainable development strategies that benefit affected communities, enhance capacity for community engagement and participation, and develop local skills in dialogue, conflict prevention, and mediation to boost resilience.

The mission led by Mr. Cecilio Jesus Mba Akele, representing the PAPS Department, was received by Amb. Carlos Costa, Director for Regional and Continental Integration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mozambique, in Maputo on 3 July 2025. The AU delegation outlined the mission's objectives to consult with stakeholders and develop policy options for the AU Commission to adopt strategies necessary to support stabilisation efforts in Cabo Delgado. The government authorities welcomed the AU mission and reiterated their support and facilitation of the mission.

On 4 July 2025, the AU technical assessment mission travelled to Cabo Delgado, where it met with a multisectoral Mozambican government team in Pemba, led by Mr. Daniel Agostinho, Director of Provincial Economic Affairs Services, representing the Secretary of State (SoS) in Cabo Delgado Province. Representatives from the SoS's Office, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defence, Economy, Agriculture, Police, and the Institute of National Disaster Management also participated in the consultations. They presented the government's response, particularly the Plan for Reconstruction of Cabo Delgado Province and the Police Strategy for Internally Displaced Persons. They highlighted the critical humanitarian initiatives and implementation gaps in responding to the effects of terrorism and natural disaster challenges experienced in parts of the province.

On 5 July, the mission visited the Ngalane internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in Metuge District, Cabo Delgado, and engaged with IDPs who shared their challenges, needs, and desired support for recovery and living with dignity through socio-economic activities, agriculture, health, education, and other initiatives.

On 6 July 2025, the AU technical assessment mission met with representatives of civil society organisations, youth groups, and women's organisations, exchanging views on the security and humanitarian situations in the province. The organisations outlined their initiatives within local communities, highlighted gaps in implementation, and requested support. The discussions also centred on the necessary assistance and best practices for supporting vulnerable individuals and those most affected by the impacts of terrorism and natural disasters in the region.

On 7 July 2025, the mission returned to Maputo, where it met with representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mozambique for a debriefing session, during which it shared its preliminary findings with government authorities. These included the urgent need for sustained humanitarian aid in terms of food and essential supplies to the IDPs, as well as the implementation of quick-impact projects on agriculture to promote self-sufficiency, health, and sanitation. Additionally, socio-economic recovery, including the rehabilitation of hospitals and schools, was emphasised as a vital component of long-term support for recovery. The mission expressed its gratitude to the Mozambican authorities for their exceptional hospitality.

The AU technical assessment mission, which included representatives from the AU PAPS and AU Health, Humanitarian Affairs, and Social Development (HHS) Departments, was supported by representatives from the SADC headquarters, the Southern Africa Partnerships for the Prevention of Conflict (SAPPC), and the Permanent Mission of Mozambique to the AU. The AU technical assessment mission to Mozambique returned to the AU headquarters on 8 July 2025, where it will submit a comprehensive report to the PAPS Department and the AU Commission hierarchies for review and consideration.

