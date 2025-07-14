Ethiopia: Tigray Court Hands Life Sentences in Public Killing of Zewdu Haftu, but Justice System Faces Continued Scrutiny

Mekelle — Nearly two years after the brutal public killing of 32-year-old Zewdu Haftu in Mekelle, a court in Tigray has sentenced two men to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole -- a landmark decision in a case that ignited widespread public outrage, galvanized women's rights advocates, and laid bare systemic failures within the region's justice system.

On Friday, the Mekelle High Court convicted Yared Gebresellase and Angesom Hailemariam under Article 149/5 of the Ethiopian Criminal Code, citing "extreme cruelty" in the execution of the crime. "The committed act was characterized by extreme cruelty. The accused have been sentenced to life imprisonment without parole," the ruling stated.

Zewdu was killed on 19 August 2023 while walking with her friend, Semhal Gebregziabiher, in Mekelle. Witnesses said an unregistered vehicle pulled up beside the two women, and when Zewdu resisted what appeared to be an attempted sexual assault, she was violently dragged by her hair and fatally crushed under the vehicle.

Her killing sent shockwaves across Tigray, triggering a grassroots movement demanding justice and legal reform. Women's rights groups in particular viewed the case as emblematic of the broader crisis of gender-based violence and impunity in the region.

The case was marred by serious procedural concerns, including delays, courtroom disruptions, and allegations of interference by influential political and security figures. Human rights advocates raised alarm when the main witness, Semhal, was detained for more than eight months without charge -- a move widely condemned as an act of intimidation and retaliation.

In May 2024, Adi-Haki Subcity Police submitted a letter to the Tigray Police Commission detailing threats against Girmay Bishane, a local officer who had reported intimidation from Commissioner Gebreslassie Belay -- father and brother-in-law to both defendants -- and his wife, whose name was not disclosed.

A month later, women in Mekelle held large-scale protests along the city's main roads, denouncing violence against women and calling on authorities to uphold constitutional protections and take meaningful action.

In May 2025, the trial suffered another major disruption after a riot erupted inside the Mekelle City Central Court on 16 May, halting proceedings. Days later, on 20 May, all eight zone-level courts in Mekelle notified the interim regional president that they were suspending operations due to security concerns. As a result, the court barred both the victim's and the defendants' families from attending the final hearing.

Although the Tigray Interim Administration pledged to safeguard judicial independence and hold those interfering accountable, no concrete measures have followed.

During Friday's final hearing, the accused were observed intimidating attendees, including members of the press, according to observations by Addis Standard. Zewdu's mother, visibly distressed after the verdict, declined to speak to the media.

"The investigation was difficult," said Birtukan Haftu, Zewdu's younger sister, speaking to Addis Standard following the court's decision. "I want to thank those in the justice sector who, despite all the pressure, stood by their principles. The ruling may be legally correct, but it's hard to feel that it's enough when the crime was so horrific. They dragged her and crushed her to death. We have no power--only our prayers. It is the people who made this case their own and fought until the end."

Women's rights organizations have welcomed the ruling but stress that much more must be done to address systemic flaws that continue to endanger victims and their families.

"Zewdu's death was the death of all of us women," said Meseret Hadush, director of the Hiwyet Charity Organization. "We fought for this for a year and eight months. Her justice became the justice of every oppressed Tigrayan, especially women. I call on all women to continue fighting for a better justice system."

Despite the conviction, the defendants are appealing the decision. "There was no issue with the right to be heard," defense attorney Abreha Berhe told Addis Standard. "But the way the evidence was evaluated and how the court reached a life sentence doesn't fully convince me. That's why we're appealing. Still, I feel deep sorrow about what happened to our sister, Zewdu Haftu," he added.

Rights organizations that have campaigned on the case say convictions alone are not enough. They are urging authorities to investigate the individuals who allegedly obstructed justice and intimidated witnesses.

In a post-verdict statement, Yikhon, an organization working to combat gender-based violence, said: "We ask the prison system to enforce this sentence free from pressure, as the case faced interference from the beginning."

Another group, Gorzo, echoed the call for structural reform. "We remain committed to seeking justice for Zewdu and all women affected by gender-based violence. Justice must reach beyond individual convictions and address the systems and conditions that allow violence to continue and silence to take hold," the group said.

Last July, 27 civil society organizations based in Tigray jointly called on regional authorities to take urgent action to stem the rising tide of gender-based violence. In their statement, they condemned the killings, rapes, kidnappings, and assaults targeting women across the region, and denounced what they described as a lack of transparency and accountability in the justice process.

According to a DW report citing Mekelle City Police, between August 2023 and July 2024 alone, 12 women were murdered, 80 raped, 10 kidnapped, and 178 subjected to attempted murder in the city.

AbelTsgab