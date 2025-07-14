Namibia: Lavish Funerals While Namibians Suffer in Life

Oshakati — In Namibia, WhatsApp groups are created to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for funerals, while the cry of the living often goes unheard.

This emerging culture of fancy burials has triggered concern from church leaders and activists, who are calling on Namibians to rethink their priorities and stop misusing their wealth.

Reverend Tarah Shalyefu of the Anglican church is among those troubled by the growing trend.

"Biblically, it says those in trouble must be assisted, better for help is a house in mourning than a house full of laughter,

But now, things have turned upside down. We wait until someone dies before we show love, when what they needed was help while they were still alive," he said.

Shalyefu said he often sees elderly people suffer quietly, sometimes bedridden for years with no support, only for their funerals to attract large sums of money from relatives who barely checked in while they were alive.

He said people will be sending as much as N$20 000 and N$30 000 for a coffin or a tombstone, yet the same person couldn't even afford medication or food when they were alive.

"In other countries, even the rich are buried modestly, because in death we are all equal. But here, is decorations and lavish food," he added.

Apostle Diaxel Kaulumbwa of House of Healing ministry said Namibians have become more committed to the dead than the living.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"These WhatsApp groups are powerful, but we're using them the wrong way. You see N$200 000 raised in a few days for a funeral, but if someone wants to start a business or needs school fees for their child, they are ignored," he stated.

He noted that the nicest meals with multiple meat dishes and expensive beverages are served at funerals, when many of those families struggle to eat properly in daily life.

"It's heartbreaking. We starve people in life and feed them in death. We must do better," Kaulumbwa said.

Tsumeb-based pastor Junias Nghitewapo urged Namibians to speak out about their struggles while they are still alive.

He cited examples in 2020, 2021 and 2024, when communities united to help wedding couples who had been mocked or robbed of their wedding items.

"Those were moments of unity for the living. That is the energy we need," he said.

Meanwhile, activist Amon Newaka from Oshakati challenged the nation to redirect its generosity to causes like students in need of school fees, patients awaiting life-saving surgeries, or youth hoping to start small businesses.

"We must change the culture. Let's create support groups for the living, not just wait to mourn the dead with expensive coffins and tombstones," he said.

As the voices of faith leaders and activists grow louder, the message is clear that Namibia must begin to value life more than the rituals that follow death.