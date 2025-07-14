Namibia Backs Global Unity for Peace, Prosperity

Namibia is ready to work with China and the international community to fully realise and implement the Global Civilisation Initiative (GCI) with the guarantee that it will bring partners to an inclusive, stable, and peaceful future for citizens, said former president Nangolo Mbumba.

The former head of State was speaking at the Global Civilisation Dialogue Ministerial Meeting in Beijing last week.

"Namibia, being a country that gained its independence, due in part to the outpouring of solidarity across the international community, values the importance of friendship and dialogue," said Mbumba.

The Global Civilisation Initiative is a diplomatic initiative of China presented by General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping in 2023.

It complements the GSI and the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and serves to establish a multipolar world order and to "seek progress for humanity and harmony for the entire world".

The event is hosted by the Publicity Department and the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Mbumba is one of the former heads of state, alongside Indonesia, Japan, and Belgium, who also delivered speeches at the opening ceremony.

He applauded the initiative by China to promote understanding and friendship among peoples, and jointly advancing the development and progress of human civilisation.

Mbumba said: "Like all peace-loving nations, Namibia and Africa at large, promote the concept of global dialogue as a means to foster understanding, encourage collaboration, and initiate sustainable solutions to the myriad of challenges we face in our world."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that achieving social equity is another critical aspect of a thriving civilisation. However, at present, people are living in a world that continues to witness ever-increasing levels of inequity.

"To do this, we need to address issues of poverty, youth unemployment, disparities in education, and healthcare access. Only by adequately resolving these problem areas in our societies will we be able to achieve shared prosperity, for the greater good of all our people," he said.

At the same occasion, China's Xi Jinping committed to collaborating with other nations to advance global peace, developing and promoting equality, mutual learning, dialogue, and inclusivity.

"The world is, in nature, a place of diverse civilisations. History has shown us that exchanges and mutual learning among civilisations are essential for civilisations to flourish and human progress to be made," he said in a letter.

He added: "In a world where transformations and turbulences are interwoven and humanity stands at a new crossroad, there is an ever-pressing need for civilisations to transcend estrangement through exchanges, and to transcend clashes through mutual learning."

Themed "Safeguarding Diversity of Human Civilisations for World Peace and Development," the two-day event attracted over 600 guests from 140 countries and regions.