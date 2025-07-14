Africa: CAF Clears Namboole Stadium to Host CHAN 2024 Matches

14 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Irene Nalumu

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially approved Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, to host matches of the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024. The tournament is scheduled to take place from August 2 to August 30 this year.

This development follows an 8-day inspection tour by CAF experts who assessed stadiums in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Their evaluation focused on several key areas including access roads to the stadiums, media facilities, the broadcasting quality of matches across various platforms, national security measures, and the availability of accommodation for visiting teams and officials.

CHAN is a continental tournament exclusively for players who feature in their domestic leagues. It aims at promoting local talent and strengthening domestic football competitions across Africa.

